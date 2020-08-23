Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Inconsistencies found in roommate Sidharth Pithani, cook Neeraj's statements? CBI grills them again

MUMBAI: CBI sleuths probing Sushant Singh Rajput death case questioned the late actor's friend Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and staff Deepesh Sawant at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai on Sunday (Augsut 23). Later, the probe agency officials visited the actor's flat in Bandra at around 2:30 pm today along with Pithani and Neeraj.

Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant arrived separately at the DRDO guest house in Kalina are of Santcaruz on Sunday morning.

These three persons, who were present in the flat when Rajput (34) was found hanging in his room on June 14, were questioned for about five hours following which the CBI sleuths took them to the late actor's residence at Mont Blanc Apartments in suburban Bandra around 2.45 pm. Forensic science experts were also part of the CBI team which visited Rajput's residence, PTI quoted an official as stating.

While cook Neeraj was grilled by the agency for the third time, Pithani and Sawant were questioned for the second time. The agency is also expected to question Sushant's former cook Keshav and Sushant's accountant Rajat Mewati today.

Sources said that probe agency has reportedly found contradictions in statements of cook Neeraj and Pithani related to events that took place around Sushant on June 13 and 14. Sources added that the agency also found statements of Sushant's former cook Keshav doubtful. The CBI also questioned Pithani about how he knew Rhea and why the actress moved out of Sushant's residence on June 8.

According to reports, the crime scene recreated by CBI officials at the actor's flat will also be analysed again today.

A team of CBI reached Water Stone Resort where Sushant was allegedly made to stay for a long time, almost 2 months, by Rhea. Sushant's counselling also used to take place at this resort. His bank statements, too, showed payments for his stay here.

A separate team of CBI arrived at Hinduja Hospital, Khar, where Sushant was being treated for depression. Dr Kesari Chawda was a consultant doctor at Hinduja Hospital and was treating the actor. It is to be noted that Sushant's family has in the FIR accused a few doctors in the conspiracy surrounding the actor's death.

Earlier, the team arrived at Cooper Hospital where Rajput's mortal remains were taken for post-mortem.

The CBI has formed five teams which are looking at different aspects in Sushant death case.