Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to be questioned by Mumbai Police

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been called for questioning by Mumbai Police in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. According to sources, Bhansali will be interrogated over two of his films - 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and 'Bajirao Mastani' - which apparently was first offered to Sushant.

It is being said that Sushant couldn't star in both the movies, which released to a blockbuster status, because of his contract with Yash Raj Films (YRF). And, because of which, his relations with YRF turned sour. Hence, Bhansali will be questioned over these past developments and also if Sushant was under any pressure by YRF.

'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' released in 2013, the same year in which Sushant made his Bollywood debut. It was headlined by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, 'Bajirao Mastani', also starring Ranveer, Deepika and Priyanka Chopra, hit the theatres in 2015. Both these films won several accolades and were directed by Bhansali.

YRF's casting director Shanoo Sharma has already been interrogated by Mumbai Police last week. Sushant had starred in two films - 'Shuddh Desi Romance' and 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshi' - under the YRF banner.

So far, 28 people have been questioned by the Mumbai Police in Sushant's death case. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has also been called for interrogation over his statement - "knew the story of the people that let him down as he would weep on his shoulder."

Kapur had cast the actor in his film 'Paani'. However, the project got delayed. After Sushant's death, he tweeted: "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours."

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput died at the age of 34 by suicide. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months.