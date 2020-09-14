हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Three drug peddlers remanded to NCB custody till Sept 16

These half a dozen accused were identified by the agency as Karamjeet Singh Anand, Dwayne Fernandes, Ankush Anreja, Sanket Patel, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari.

File Photo (PTI)

MUMBAI: Three suspected drug peddlers, arrested in the probe related to drug angle in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, were on Monday (September 14) remanded to NCB custody till September 16 by a court here. On Sunday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested six more persons, taking the count of people held so far in the case to 16.

On September 14, they were produced before a magistrate court. Karamjeet, Dwayne and Ankush were remanded to NCB custody till September 16; whereas Sandeep, Sanket and Aftaab were sent to jail under 14-day judicial remand. 

The NCB told the court that Anand appears to be a 'major player' in 'drug syndicate active in Bollywood and high society'. The agency told the court that he was not cooperating with investigation and vital information related to the case is yet to be disclosed by him.

The probe agency said it was necessary to interrogate Anreja to find out to whom he was delivering contraband in Bollywood. The NCB submitted that Patel, too, is part of this drug syndicate.

Special public prosecutor (NCB) Atul Sarpande told that the court investigation in the case was at preliminary stage and revelations made by the accused were yet to be verified.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB is probing the drug case in which actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant and others have been arrested.

They are currently in judicial custody.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14. The CBI is separately probing 'abetment to suicide' case related to his death. 

