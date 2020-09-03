हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sushant singh tajput

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: CBI finds inconsistencies in statements of Rhea Chakraborty, her family, father Indrajit called for interrogation again

The Chakrabortys - Rhea, her brother Showik and parents Indrajit and Sandhya - have been grilled by the CBI multiple times, but as per the officials, their statements do not match with each other.

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: CBI finds inconsistencies in statements of Rhea Chakraborty, her family, father Indrajit called for interrogation again

New Delhi: In the latest development in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case, prime suspect Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty has been called for interrogation for the third day in a row after the officials found inconsistencies in the statements of the family. The Chakrabortys - Rhea, her brother Showik and parents Indrajit and Sandhya - have been grilled by the CBI multiple times, but as per the officials, their statements do not match with each other. Hence, Indrajit Chakraborty has been called for a fresh round of questioning today.

Meanwhile, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and his househelps Neeraj and Dipesh Sawant will also be grilled today. The trio has been interrogated by the CBI almost everyday since the top probe agency took over the case from Mumbai Police in August. 

On the other hand, Rhea's ex-manager Shruti Modi has also received a summon from the CBI. Shruti has informed the agency about Rhea's endorsements, payments and her earnings. She has told the officials that the actress used to spend most of her income on herself.

Rhea's brother Showik, whose alleged drug link was exposed on Wednesday, has been called at the DRDO guest house, where the CBI officials are stationed. He is, however, yet to receive a summon from the ED in the drug conspiracy link.

Rhea and her family members are accused of abetting the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, who was found hanging in his flat on June 14.

His father filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Rhea and family of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money. The Supreme Court upheld the transfer of the FIR lodged in Patna to the central agency.

Tags:
Sushant Singh Rajputsushant singh rajput death probeRhea ChakrabortyIndrajit ChakrabortyShowik Chakraborty
Next
Story

Amit Sadh to be less active on social media as he gears up to shoot for 'Zidd'
  • 37,69,523Confirmed
  • 66,333Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M10S

Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website hacked