Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Rhea Chakraborty’s parents summoned by CBI, actress not to be grilled today

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty won’t be grilled by the CBI today, instead, her parents - Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty - have been summoned and will be questioned in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Rhea’s questioning was deferred today after a four-day rigorous grilling session. Her brother Showik has also been questioned for five days.

Besides Rhea and Showik, Sushant’s ex-manager Shruti Modi and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani have also been questioned.

The CBI on Monday questioned Rhea and Showik for more than eight hours. Rhea has been accused of abetting the suicide of Sushant, who was found hanging in his flat in Mumbai on June 14.

In the last four days, Rhea Chakraborty has been grilled for around 35 hours. News agency IANS reports that Rhea was questioned about her break-up with Sushant, when did she come to know about the death of the actor and how she managed to enter the mortuary of Cooper Hospital.

Rhea is also being questioned about the WhatsApp chats where she was talking about drugs and relations with filmmaker Sandeep Ssingh and Shruti Modi.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya was also interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering probe related to Sushant’s death.

Rhea and Gaurav Arya allegedly exchanged messages about drug consumption. Her deleted WhatsApp chats have hinted at a possible drug conspiracy in Sushant's case. The retrieved chats unfolded the conversation between Rhea and Gaurav Arya.