Sushant Singh Rajput drug case: NCB conducts raids at 7 locations in Mumbai, Goa

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday (September 12) conducted raids at almost seven locations in Mumbai and Goa in connection with the drug angle that has emerged in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

According to reports, a high-level meeting will take place at NCB Mumbai office later in the day to chart the next course of action in the case.

In the latest development in the drug-related angle, Zee News has learnt that Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly confessed before the central probe agency that actress Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet, designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant's friend and former manager Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra consumed narcotics substance.

Sources said that Rhea told the agency that 80 per cent of Bollywood stars are on drugs. There are also reports that NCB is set to summon 25 prominent Bollywood stars in the drug investigations. Rhea, in her statement to NCB, had reportedly accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant and also handling the finances.

Sources had earlier claimed that during her interrogation with the NCB, Rhea had revealed a few names of Bollywood celebrities who consume and procure drugs. As many as 15 B-Towners are now on NCB radar, and it has been learned that they belong to the B-category of actors.

Among these celebrities, some are procurers of drugs and some are consumers, sources said, adding that the NCB investigation also revealed that there is some circle also who procures and supply drugs to celebrities.

During the NCB investigation, it was found that Showik Chakraborty and Dipesh Sawant used courier service for the delivery of drugs from Sushant`s house to Rhea`s house in April, amid lockdown. Courier person has confirmed that he collected courier from Dipesh Shawant and was delivered to Showik Chakraborty amid lockdown, sources said.

In the statement, the courier boy has revealed that he took courier from Sushant`s house from Dipesh and delivered to Rhea Chakraborty`s house where Showik Chakraborty received the packet containing half kilogram of drugs.

According to sources, the phone number of Dipesh and Showik was saved in the mobile of courier boy. Call details between courier boy, Showik and Dipesh have also confirmed this movement of the drugs, sources said. Cross questioning has been done with Dipesh, Showik and Courier boy in this regard.

On Friday, a special court in Mumbai rejected the bail plea of Rhea, Showik and others in connection with drug angle related to Sushant death case. The Special NDPS court also rejected the bail plea of Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, who were arrested by the NCB in the case.