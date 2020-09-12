हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput drug case: NCB to issue summons to Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, others named by Rhea Chakraborty

It is learnt that central probe agency may issue summons to  Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant's friend and former manager Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra named by Rhea for taking drugs in Bollywood parties.

Sushant Singh Rajput drug case: NCB to issue summons to Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, others named by Rhea Chakraborty

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) may issue summons to actresses Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant's friend and former manager Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra after the explosive confession made by Rhea Chakraborty that they too have consumed narcotics substance.  

Zee News has learnt that Rhea Chakraborty had reportedly confessed before the central probe agency that these five bollywood celebs have consumed narcotics substance at bollywood parties. 

Click here for LIVE UPDATES on Sushant case

It was earlier reported that NCB is set to summon 25 prominent Bollywood stars in the drug investigations. Based on Rhea's statement that 80 per cent of Bollywood stars are on drugs. 

As many as 15 B-Towners are now on NCB radar, and it has been learned that they belong to the B-category of actors.

Also, the NCB on Saturday conducted raids at almost seven locations in Mumbai and Goa in connection with the drugs angle that has emerged in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. 

Given the new development in the drugs angle to the case, a high-level meeting will take place at NCB Mumbai office later in the day to chart the next course of action. 

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput and also handling the finances. 

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputRhea ChakrabortySara Ali KhanRakul Preet Singh
Next
Story

Sushant case live: Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and others under NCB scanner after Rhea reveals names in drug case
  • 46,59,984Confirmed
  • 77,472Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M9S

6 Shiv Sena workers arrested in Mumbai who attacked retired Navy officer