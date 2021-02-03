हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
sushant singh rajput drugs case

Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case: NCB arrests assistant director Rishikesh Pawar, who allegedly supplied 'ganja', 'hashish' to late actor

As per reports, Pawar allegedly played an instrumental role in supplying drugs to Sushant. During the lockdown, Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant used to order drugs from Pawar. The NCB has also found several pictures of different kinds of drugs on the assistant director’s laptop, the sources said. 

Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case: NCB arrests assistant director Rishikesh Pawar, who allegedly supplied &#039;ganja&#039;, &#039;hashish&#039; to late actor

New Delhi: In the drugs probe related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested assistant director Rishikesh Pawar on Tuesday (February 2). The central agency revealed on Wednesday that Pawar allegedly supplied ganja and hashish to the late actor.

Pawar worked as an assistant director in Sushant Singh Rajput’s company Dream Project from 2018 to 2019. However, the actor fired Pawar for his alleged misbehaviour. 

So far, the NCB has arrested around 30 people in the drugs probe related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. 

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. In September, the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested by the NCB under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea was granted bail in October, while Showik got out on bail in December. 

Several A-listers like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have also come under NCB’s scanner. Arjun Rampal is also being probed by the NCB in connection to the Bollywood drugs case.

The high-profile case of SSR's death is being probed by three central agencies- Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED)- on multiple angles. 

