Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder, was stressed and not taking medicines regularly, actor's psychiatrists tell Mumbai Police

New Delhi: In the latest development in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, the Mumbai Police has now learnt that he had bipolar disorder and lived an extremely stressful life. Three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist were recently interrogated by cops in the case. Sushant was treated by them in the last few months, reportedly for depression.

According to Mumbai Police, one of the psychiatrists has revealed that Sushant had bipolar disorder while the others said that he was living under stress. However, the reason for the stress is not yet known. During the interrogation, the doctors even revealed that Sushant didn't trust them and used to change the psychiatrists after a couple of meetings.

The doctors further told the cops that the actor didn't take his medicines regularly. The psychiatrist whom Sushant last met treated him for the bipolar disorder. However, due to the lockdown, Sushant consulted him over the phone. As per the doctor, Sushant had stopped taking his medicines for over two months and also did not act upon his advice.

Sushant died by suicide at the age of 34 on June 14 in Mumbai. He was found hanging in his apartment. The final post-mortem report revealed that he died of asphyxia due to hanging. His suicide case is being investigated by the Mumbai Police and close to 40 people, including his family members, work associates, house helps, doctors and girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, have been interrogated.

Meanwhile, a section of the internet has demanded a CBI probe into his suicide. In fact, Rhea, too, wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah last week urging a CBI investigation.