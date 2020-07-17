Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai police questions 4 doctors who treated actor in last six months

New Delhi: It has been over a month since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His death is being probed by the Mumbai police who are yet to come to any closure, with fans pressing for a CBI enquiry. The latest development in the case is that police is questioning the doctors who treated the actor reportedly.

According to sources, besides questioning famous psychiatrist Dr Kersi Bomi Chavda in relation to the case, it has come to light that Sushant was treated with 3 other doctors as well.

From November 2019 to March 2020, Sushant visited these doctors a couple of times. Out of these, two are from a known hospital in Mumbai.

The Mumbai police is currently questioning 4 doctors in connection with the actor's death.

A few reports suggested that the actor was battling depression for the past few months.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty finally broke her silence and pleaded for a CBI enquiry writing a social media post tagging Home Minister Amit Shah recently.

A few days back, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking CBI probe into the case and Bihar politician Pappu Yadav wrote separately to Amit Shah, who replied to his letter and transferred the request to the concerned department.