Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput honoured with posthumous Dadasaheb Phalke Award

"Celebrating the dedication you've shown on the way to this achievement. Congratulations to Late @sushantsinghrajput for winning the 'Critic's Best Actor' award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021," Dadasaheb Phalke Awards wrote in a post on social media.

Sushant Singh Rajput honoured with posthumous Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Credit: Instagram/ @dpiff_official

New Delhi: The Dadasaheb Phalke Awards posthumously honoured actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He was given the Critic's Best Actor award.

The late actor was conferred the Critic’s Best Actor posthumously for his outstanding contribution to Hindi cinema. Sushant’s last film was Nitesh Tiwari’s hit friendship drama Chhichhore, in 2019.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Awards posted about it on Instagram and wrote: “Celebrating the dedication you’ve shown on the way to this achievement. Congratulations to Late @sushantsinghrajput for winning the ‘Critic's Best Actor’ award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. We miss you!”

Bollywood superstar Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on the fateful day of June 14, 2020. He was 34.

He made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che in 2013, and with that, the actor bagged many roles and left fans stunned with all his performances.

The latest investigation by Mumbai Police has considered it an instance of suicide. The family of Sushant, including his father and sisters, had challenged the same and had documented an FIR in a Patna court against his former girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide and siphoning his assets.

Three central agencies - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) - had examined the case from different angles.

 

 

