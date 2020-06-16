Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Mumbai Police records statements of 9 people, close friend Rhea Chakraborty to be called soon

New Delhi: The Mumbai Police so far has recorded the statements of nine people in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The statements of his friend Mahesh Shetty, Siddharth Pithani, Sushant’s creative content manager, his housekeeper Deepesh Sawant, his cook, and the key maker, who unlocked the actor’s bedroom, were recorded earlier. On Tuesday, his father KK Singh and two of his sisters spoke to the police. The statement of his Mumbai-based sister will be recorded soon.

On the other hand, his close friend Rhea Chakraborty’s statement is pending too. She would be called soon.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday. The 34-year-old actor was said to be under stress and depression for some months.

A few hours before hanged himself, Sushant had called Rhea and Mahesh, but the duo did not receive the call.

ALSO READ: 12 hours, 4 calls, locked room: Mumbai Police probes Sushant Singh Rajput's last few hours

Rhea on Monday paid her condolences to Sushant at Cooper Hospital, where he was taken for a post-mortem.

The post-mortem report stated that he died of asphyxiation due to hanging.

Sushant’s last rites were performed on Monday at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in the presence of family members and close friends.