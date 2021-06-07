Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka and brother-in-law consumed marijuana with him: Rhea Chakraborty to NCB

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh and brother-in-law Siddharth used to consume marijuana with the actor and also procure it for him in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chargesheet that has been accessed by Zee News.

The actress also shockingly claimed that Sushant's sister Priyanka gave the late actor drugs that could have caused his death.

“I would also like to add, that on the 8th June 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput received a WhatsApp message from his sister Priyanka Singh telling him to take Librium 10 mg, Nexito etc. which are drugs under the NDPS Act 1985,” stated Rhea.

She further alleged, “She (Priyanka) had also provided a prescription by Dr Tarun, who is a cardiologist and has marked Sushant as an OPD patient, without consulting or meeting or online consultation with Sushant.”



Rhea Chakraborty chargesheet

The actress declared this to be a possible reason for his untimely demise. “I would like and request you to kindly take note that these drugs could have caused his untimely death as his sister Meetu was living with him from 8-12 June. I have also informed this to Mumbai Police and they have taken cognizance of the issue.”

Rhea also said to the NCB that Sushant was addicted to marijuana and was consuming it even before they were together.

Her, chargesheet also makes the startling revelation of actress Sara Ali Khan consuming marijuana joints and carrying them with her.

Rhea Chakraborty, who was dating and was in a live-in relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, has been in limelight since the untimely demise of the actor last year. An FIR against the actress was filed by Sushant’s family, which have accused her of abetment to suicide and siphoning off of late actor’s money. Rhea has categorically denied both the charges.

Rhea was in jail last year for 28 days in connection with the drug nexus probed by NCB while investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Last year on June 14, 2020, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence. It is speculated to be a suicide case. However, after the actor’s family and fans raised concerns, the case has been under investigation by multiple government agencies.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is looking at his death along with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drugs angle and Enforcement Directorate (ED) looking into the money laundering matter.