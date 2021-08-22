Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares an adorable throwback photo with the late actor on Raksha Bandhan 2021

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly died by suicide on June 14, 2020, stays alive in the memory of his family, friends and loved ones. The sudden death of the actor came as a shock for his close ones, who still have not been able to cope up with the loss.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2021, one of Sushant’s sisters - Shweta Singh Kirti, who resides in the USA took to her Instagram account to share an adorable picture of herself with her late brother. In the photo, the siblings can be seen holding each other's hands.

“Love You Bhai, we will always be together #GudiaGulshan,” Shweta captioned her post.

Earlier in November, Shweta shared a note on losing her brother and dealing with grief. “I have gone through a lot of pain and still going through a lot. The time I feel I am allowed to live a normal regular life, some or the other pain surfaces. The process of healing is slow and needs patience. If I keep scratching my wound and looking if it has healed, it only makes it worse! The brother I have lost, I have spent every second of my growing up days with. He was an integral part of me! We were complete together. Now he is no more and it will take time for me to realise it and live with it,” she wrote.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his family accused his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his suicide and misappropriation of his funds. Rhea has denied all charges and has filed a countersuit against two of the actor’s sisters, who allegedly knew that the actor is not in a healthy state of mind.