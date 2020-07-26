Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: After Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta summoned by Mumbai Police

New Delhi: In another development in actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, the Mumbai Police has now summoned Dharma Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta. Dharma Productions is owned by filmmaker Karan Johar, who has faced massive social media outrage after Sushant's death for promoting nepotism in the industry. Apoorva Mehta's statement will be recorded at the Bandra police station.

Earlier on Sunday, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was also summoned by the cops. He has been asked to record his statement at the Bandra police station on Monday afternoon.

Apart from Karan, Mahesh Bhatt had also faced Twitter's wrath as Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakbrorty is said to be close to him.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Mahesh Bhatt summoned by Mumbai Police, asked to record statement on Monday

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Karan can also be called by the Mumbai Police if needed.

As of now, 37 people have been questioned by the Mumbai Police in the case. Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. He was said to be under stress and depression.

Actress Kangana Ranaut was also summoned by the cops earlier. She said that she is ready to cooperate with the cops but would also like to adhere to the lockdown guidelines amid the coronavirus outbreak. Kangana is in Manali currently. Kangana's counsel has asked the Mumbai Police to send an official for questioning to her hometown or else, she can interact with them via video call.