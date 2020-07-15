Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Amit Shah responds to Pappu Yadav's request for CBI probe

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah has responded to Bihar politician Pappu Yadav's request for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. Responding to Yadav's plea, Shah said that his letter has been forwarded to the concerned ministry.

The former MP has shared a copy of Shah's letter to him on Twitter and urged him to take quick action in the case. Yadav had sent the letter to the Home Minister on June 16, two days after Sushant's death.

Read his tweet here:

अमित शाह जी आप चाहें तो एक मिनट में सुशांत मामले की CBI जांच हो सकती है। इसे टालें नहीं! बिहार के गौरव फ़िल्म अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत जी की संदिग्ध मृत्यु की CBI जांच के लिए केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री जी को पत्र लिख आग्रह किया था। उन्होंने कार्रवाई के लिए पत्र अग्रसारित कर दिया है। pic.twitter.com/MWsFBFNN8p — Sewak Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) July 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at the age of 34 in Mumbai. He was said to be under stress and depression. His suicide case is currently being investigated by the Mumbai Police. So far, statements of 35 people have been recorded by the cops.

A section of people are, however, in favour of CBI probe into the actor's suicide case, supecting foul play. The final post-mortem report though confirmed that Sushant died of asphyxia due to hanging and the Mumbai Police also ruled any foul play in his death.

Meanwhile, actor Shekhar Suman and actress-politican Roopa Ganguly have also demanded a CBI probe into Sushant's suicide case.

Sushant hailed from Patna. He moved to Delhi in 2000. He made a name for himself first through the TV industry and later debuted in Bollywood.

Sushant was the star of films such as 'Kai Po Che!', 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Raabta', 'Kedarnath', 'Sonchiriya' and 'Chhichhore'.

His last film will be 'Dil Bechara' which will stream from July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.