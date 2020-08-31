Sushant Singh Rajput used to consume drugs, his family knew about it, claims actor's ex-manager Shruti Modi's lawyer

New Delhi: In a startling revelation, Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Shruti Modi's lawyer Ashok Saraogi has claimed that the late star used to consume drugs and his family knew about it. He added that Sushant consumed drugs even before Rhea came into his life.

"He was a mature man and no one can force him to do anything. He had been taking drugs even before Rhea entered his life. Even his family knew about his habit," Ashok Saraogi said. He also claimed that Sushant's driver Sohail and cook Ashok were the ones who used to fetch drugs for the late star.

As per Ashok Saraogi, Sushant did not share a good relationship with his father KK Singh. He said that Sushant hardly spoke to his father. However, every month, he used to send up to Rs 25,000 to him.

"Once Sushant got furious after Shruti tried to convey his father's message to him," the lawyer said.

Ashok Saraogi further stated that Sushant sometimes used to host parties at his place and one of his sister's used to attend them. "His sister used to attend the parties. One of his sisters is used to drinking and smoking. But I don't know if she used to consume drug or not," he said.

According to Ashok Saraogi, Sushant's drug habit had also started impacting his career. He claimed that in January 2020, a company wanted to make him its brand ambassador. However, upon learning about his condition, the company cancelled the offer.

He added that Sushant was planning to leave the film industry and meanwhile, his family wanted to call him to Bihar.

Ashok Saraogi further revealed, "In November 2019, Sushant was supposed to go on a trip with his sisters. However, a day before the trip, he had some argument with his sisters after which, his health worsened and he had to be admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital."

Of Shruti's association with the actor, the lawyer said that it was Sushant who had hired her. She worked with him for a long time. It was Sushant who had asked her to follow Rhea.

"Shruti has spoken the truth and it doesn't matter which agency questions her," the stated.