Sushant Singh Rajput used to take drugs, Rhea Chakraborty claims before NCB

The National Control Bureau (NCB) is set to question Rhea Chakraborty for the second consecutive day on Monday (September 7) in connection with the drug probe related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. It may be recalled that Rhea was questioned for over six hours on Sunday (September 6) by the NCB at its Mumbai office.

Sources told Zee Media that the NCB would question Rhea in front of her brother Showik (24), Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and the late actor's personal staff Dipesh Sawant. It is to be noted that Showik, Miranda and Dipesh are under arrest in connection with this case.

During the questioning on Sunday, Rhea had told the NCB that Sushant used to consume drugs. She had told the NCB that the late Bollywood actor used to smoke week or 'charas'. According to Rhea's statement to NCB, Sushant had told her to find out about getting weed from Showik and Samuel.

Rhea also told the NCB that Sushant did not take any other drugs besides weed. Rhea also told the NCB officials that she she does not know whether Showik consumed drugs or not as she is not aware of this. Rhea claimed that Sushant knew that Samuel and Showik's knew some people who can arrange drugs for him. I arranged drugs once or twice for Sushant when he asked me to do so. Rhea told the NCB that Sushant used to get drugs directly from Samuel.

Significantly, the NCB had unearthed some phone chat records and other electronic data, which suggests that some of the banned drugs were allegedly purchased by these individuals.

NCB Deputy Director General (South-West Region) M Ashok Jain said on Sunday that agency had also conducted fresh raids in this case against a person named Anuj Keshwani, whose name came up during questioning of Kaizan Ibrahim. It may be recalled that Ibrahim was arrested few days ago in connection with this case.

Anuj was directly in touch with Ibrahim, who was involved in procuring drugs from Anuj and then giving it to Samuel and some other staff of Sushant.

The NCB is now looking for the person who was supplying drugs to Anuj Keswani. The NCB is also expected to summon some more friends and staff of Sushant for questioning in this case.