Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was a 'rare genius', see sister Shweta Singh Kirti's post

Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video of Sushant Singh Rajput writing with both hands and revealed he was ambidextrous. 

Sushant Singh Rajput was a &#039;rare genius&#039;, see sister Shweta Singh Kirti&#039;s post

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in June, wore many hats. He was exceptionally good in academics, an actor par excellence, had a deep interest in astronomy and was a 'rare genius', as described by his sister Shweta Singh Kirti. She has shared a video of Sushant writing with both hands and revealed he was ambidextrous. 

In her post, Shweta wrote, "Rare Genius... ambidexterity-mirror writing, less than 1% population in world is capable of doing this!! #MyBrotherTheBest #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GlobalPrayersForSSR."

Watch the video here:

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. Preliminary reports suggested he died by suicide. A CBI investigation has been launched into his death case after the order by Supreme Court. 

Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, accusing them of abetment to suicide. Rhea is being interrogated by thye CBI, along with Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and a few of his close associates. 

