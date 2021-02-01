हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Raj Kumar Singh shot at in Bihar's Saharsa

The incident occurred at around 11.30 a.m. on Saturday when Raj Kumar Singh, the cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, and his aide Ali Hasan, were on their way to adjoining Madhepura district. Raj Kumar owns three showrooms of Yamaha motorbikes in Saharsa, Madhepura and Supaul districts. 

Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s cousin Raj Kumar Singh shot at in Bihar&#039;s Saharsa
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Patna: Three unidentified assailants shot at two persons, including a relative of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in Bihar's Saharsa district on Saturday.

Lipi Singh, SP of Saharsa, confirmed the incident. One of the victims was critically injured in the incident and is battling for his life in a private hospital.

The incident occurred at around 11.30 a.m. on Saturday when Raj Kumar Singh, the cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, and his aide Ali Hasan, were on their way to adjoining Madhepura district.

Raj Kumar owns three showrooms of Yamaha motorbikes in Saharsa, Madhepura and Supaul districts. He used to visit these three showrooms every day to monitor the business.

"When Raj Kumar and Ali Hasan reached at Baijnathpur Chowk near Saharsa college, three unidentified men overtook their vehicles and opened fire at them. We have vital leads of this incident and the accused will be arrested soon," SP Lipi Singh said.

The victims were immediately rescued by passersby and taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment. The condition of Ali Hasan is serious.

"Prima facie its look to be a case of a property dispute between Raj Kumar Singh and the assailants. However, we are not ruling out the extortion angle. We are investigating all angles," an official of Saharsa police said.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput deadSushant Singh Rajput cousin deadBoharSaharsaSSR cousin dead
Next
Story

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma share first glimpse of baby girl, call her Vamika - See first pic!
  • 1,07,57,610Confirmed
  • 1,54,392Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M29S

Union Budget 2021: What is expected in the Defence sector?