Sushant Singh Rajput's father requests Bihar government to transfer case to CBI

In a major development in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, his father KK Singh has now requested the Bihar government to transfer the investigation to the CBI. The move comes just a week after KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna against Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment to suicide and other offences.

Sushant's cousin Neeraj Bablu, a BJP MLA from Bihar, has also spoken to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the phone and appealed to transfer the case to CBI. Neeraj said that he also raised his voice in the state assembly and received support from all the other parties.

The BJP MLA said that contrary to the Bihar DGP's claim, nothing concrete has yet been found in the investigation.

The demand for a CBI probe into Sushant's case was already raised by his fans and a few people in the Bollywood. However, the Maharashtra government has rejected all the requests saying that the Mumbai Police is capable of carrying out the investigation and there is no need for a CBI inquiry.

After Sushant's father's FIR, the Bihar Police launched a parallel investigation in Mumbai, which, however, didn't go down well with the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who landed in Mumbai on Monday to head the investigation, was quarantined by the BMC as soon as he reached the capital city.

Later, CM Nitish Kumar expressed his displeasure over the treatment meted out to the top cop and said that whatever has happened in Mumbai is not right.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14.