Sushant Singh Rajput's father wants Bihar police to probe son's death case: Lawyer

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case took a new turn after his father KK Singh lodged an FIR in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and her family for cheating, exploiting and abetment to suicide. A four-member police team from Bihar flew to Mumbai to carry out an investigation along with the Mumbai Police.

KK Singh's legal advisor and lawyer Vikas Singh states that actor's father is keen on wanting Bihar police to investigate Sushant's death case. The late actor's father is currently in Faridabad at his daughter's residence.

KK Singh has been regularly in touch with his lawyers and is seeking their advice on the case for past few days.

Sushant's father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420 and 306.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Over 37 people have been questioned so far in relation to the actor. Fans are demanding a CBI probe into the death case.