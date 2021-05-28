हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
siddharth pithani

Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani arrested by NCB in drugs case

The arrest comes almost two and half months after it filed a 12,000-page charge sheet against 33 people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in the Bollywood-drugs mafia probe case linked to Sushant`s death

Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s flatmate Siddharth Pithani arrested by NCB in drugs case
Pic Courtesy: ANI File photo

Mumbai/Hyderabad: In a major action, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday said that it has arrested Siddharth Pitani, a flatmate of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a drug-related case.

"Pithani has been arrested from Hyderabad," an NCB official told IANS.

The arrest comes almost two and half months after it filed a 12,000-page charge sheet against 33 people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in the Bollywood drugs mafia probe case linked to Sushant`s death on June 14, 2020, when he was found hanging in his flat.

On March 5, the NCB charge sheet was filed before a Mumbai Special NDPS Court, following two cases registered by the drug law enforcement agency after an intimation from the Enforcement Directorate which was probing the financial angles in Sushant`s death.

 

