Sushant Singh Rajput's last co-star Sanjana Sanghi from 'Dil Bechara' breaks down in a heartfelt video, recalls time spent with actor - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely and sudden demise has left everyone shocked including his fans, family, friends and film fraternity. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020.

It is being said that the actor was under depression for the past few months.

The film he shot last, 'Dil Bechara' marking the debut of actress Sanjana Sanghi was heled by Mukesh Chhabra was up for release next. His co-star from the last film, Sanjana, broke down in a video where she is talking about the memories of spending time with Sushant.

She wrote in the video caption: Abhi toh itna kuch baaki tha, Sushant? You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that. I’m forever grateful. - our beloved novel, The Fault In Our Stars

A forever of learnings, and of memories.

I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I’m reading some sort of horrible joke. I’m not equipped to process any of this. I don’t think I ever will be. I’m definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying. We were to save all our anecdotes and stories from the time we spent shooting together up until the release of our film, so we kept them in our stomachs till now. After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued - we were supposed to FINALLY see watch it together - my first, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet.

Amidst your journey, and in the middle of 16 hour long shoot days, you somehow found a way and had a desire to yell out to me from the opposite side of set screaming “Rockstar, itni achi acting thodi na karte hain paagal!” ; To guide me over things big & small through our film’s process, To tell me to conserve my energy on set;

To discuss even the smallest nuance you thought could change the narrative of a scene and would whole heartedly accept my disagreement;

To discuss ways in which we could together forge a brighter educational future for the children of India.

You were a force Manny, and you always will be.

We’re going to spend an eternity to try and make sense of what you’ve left us behind with, and I personally never will be able to.

I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place. Just know, you have a country full of millions, looking up at you, smiling at you, thankful for you. As you smile back at us, from up above.

The fact that you get to spend the rest of your time by your mother’s side, I know you gives the only happiness you wanted in the world.

#RIPSushantSinghRajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were held at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities such as Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Abhishek and wife Pragya Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi and Jackky Bhagnani amongst others paid their last respects to the departed soul.