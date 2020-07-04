Sushant Singh Rajput's 'MS Dhoni' co-star Bhumika Chawla in emotional note reveals 'been 20 days, still thinking about you'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's (SSR) death by suicide has left all his well-wishers, family and fans mourning in shock. The young and bright superstar, 34, etched a special place in the hearts of the people. Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020 and was reportedly battling depression.
While there are multiple conjectures floating online about his death, Mumbai police is currently investigating the case.
His co-star from superhit blockbuster film 'M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story', actress Bhumika Chawla has penned a strong yet emotional note on how after 20 days, she is still thinking about the actor. She played his on-screen sister in the 2016 hit film.
She wrote:
It’s been almost 20 days ... and I wake up thinking of you . Still wondering what it was ... one only shared the screen space as a character briefly but still associated together .... Was it depression - personal — then you should have spoken .... If it was professional - you had already done such good films .. YES I AGREE it’s not easy to survive here — I am not talking of insider or outsiders — IT IS WHAT IT IS — yes if I have to connect with someone even after having done 50 plus films it ain’t easy — but I am still grateful I am doing work — maybe I just choose to work on this perspective — constantly pushing myself to think and believe good .. Yes there are times when you call or message people from the industry ( Bollywood or other places ) most people are really WARM and KIND but we do find those who refuse to acknowledge or just brush you aside — THE WORLD IS MADE OF ALL SORTS .... THERE are most who will respect you always but rare few when they need you they come to you - but when you drop a tinkle saying you would love to work together with them , they say we will see .... or smile it off ( though I never believed in doing that earlier , I did in the last few years make an effort — that’s what life is — nothing comes without effort and hard work -) ... YET I STILL THANK GOD FOR Everything ... I choose to say that it’s ok - maybe one doesn’t fit the bill , the role and so it’s ok ..... POSITIVE .... and finally if there is any thing more to you going than professional disappointment , or depression cause of various reasons —- YEH SHAHAR HAME HAMARE SAPNE DETA HAI , Naam deta hai ... kabhi Kabhi Gumnaam bhi karta ... lakho ki aabadi mein kuch TANHA BHI KARTA HAI ..... ........ if there was anything more I hope we come to know what it was ... until then FINAL GOODBYE .... PRAYERS FOR YOU - wherever you are and prayers for your family
Mumbai police as of now has interrogated 28 people, who have been associated with the actor. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is likely to be questioned by the cops on July 6, 2020.
Sushant's last film 'Dil Bechara' will release on OTT platform DisneyPlusHotstar on July 24, 2020.