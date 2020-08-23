हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's pic with Ganesha idol is making us teary-eyed

The post features Sushant Singh Rajput holding the idol with a smile and the caption read, "Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Sama Prabha, Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva Karyesu"

Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s pic with Ganesha idol is making us teary-eyed
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@shwetasinghkirti

New Delhi: A picture of late star Sushant Singh Rajput with a Ganesha idol is making the internet very emotional. It was shared by his sister Shweta Singh Kirti recently on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The post features Sushant holding the idol with a smile and the caption read, "Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Sama Prabha, Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva Karyesu Sarvada. #warriors4ssr #justiceforsushanthsinghrajput #godiswithus."

On Saturday, Shweta had organised a virtual prayer meet for Sushant. It was attended by several people across the globe, including actress Ankita Lokhande, Sushant's ex-girlfriend. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

॥ #warriors4ssr #justiceforsushanthsinghrajput #godiswithus

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on

Overwhelmed by the response from people in the global prayer meet, Shweta wrote, "So, so very touched by this event. Feeling so elevated and positivity is surrounding all of us. Thanks to everyone who helped organize it and to the extended family who joined and made this a divine experience. People from more than 101 countries joined in. Doesn't matter it was Muslim, Hindu or Christian, they were all chanting Gayatri mantra for our beloved Sushant."

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. The initial probe by Mumbai Police said he died by suicide. However, a month later after his death, the actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Sushant's girlfriend accusing her of abetment to suicide. 

As of now, Sushant's death case is being investigated by the CBI. 

Sushant Singh RajputShweta Singh Kirtiganesh chaturthi 2020Sushant Singh Rajput sister Shweta Singh Kirti
