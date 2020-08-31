Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh to be interrogated by CBI on August 31, Rhea also called for questioning

Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai-based sister Meetu Singh is set to be questioned by the CBI on Monday (August 31) in connection with the late Bollywood actor's death. It is learnt that Meetu has been summoned by the central probe agency to appear for questioning on Monday at 11 AM before the CBI officials at the DRDO guest house, where the CBI team probing this matter is questioning the people related to this case. This is a significant development as it is for the first time that a member from Sushant's family has been summoned by the CBI.

Notably, Meetu had gone to meet Sushant after June 8, the date on which his actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty left his house. On June 14, Sushant was found dead at his apartment and on that day too Meetu had rushed to Sushant's Bandra residence after receiving a call from one of Sushant's friend. Meetu had earlier recorded her statement with the ED.

Sources told Zee Media that Sushant's eldest sister Neetu Singh and her husband OP Singh are also likely to get a summon by the CBI.

Meanwhile, Rhea has been questioned for three days in a row by the CBI in connection with this case. The CBI has also asked her to appear for questioning on Monday. It is expected that the CBI would make Rhea in front of Meetu and ask some question on Monday. Notably, Rhea was questioned by the CBI for around 10 hours on Sunday too. Rhea's brother Showik is also being interrogated by the CBI.

Other close associates of Sushant - his flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj, house help Deepesh Sawant - and a few others are also being grilled by the CBI on a regular basis.

A drug angle has is also being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai in connection with Sushant's death.

(With inputs from Rakesh Trivedi)