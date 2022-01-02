Sushant Singh Rajput's sister pens New Year's post from late actor's FB account, fans get emotional

New Delhi: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister recently took to his Facebook account and shared a New Year's post for his fans. The post surprised a lot of fans and made a few people's 'heartbeats skip a beat' but was cherished and welcomed by all.

His sister Shweta Singh wrote, "Wishing everyone a very happy new year and best of everything. This is Shweta Singh Kirti wishing all of you on Bhai’s behalf."

Take a look at her post:

Last year in November, Shweta had penned a note for her brother and dealing with grief.

"I have gone through a lot of pain and still going through a lot. The time I feel I am allowed to live a normal regular life, some or the other pain surfaces. The process of healing is slow and needs patience. If I keep scratching my wound and looking if it has healed, it only makes it worse! The brother I have lost, I have spent every second of my growing up days with. He was an integral part of me! We were complete together. Now he is no more and it will take time for me to realise it and live with it," she wrote.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly died by suicide on June 14, 2020, stays alive in the memory of his family, friends and loved ones. The sudden death of the actor came as a shock for his close ones, who still have not been able to cope up with the loss.

The 34-year-old star in a short span of time earned all the love of his followers, leaving behind a lasting memory.