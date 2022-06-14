NEW DELHI: On Sushant Singh Rajput's second death anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared an heart-warming note in remembrance of her late brother.

Sharing the picture of the actor on her social media post, Shweta wrote, "It has been 2 years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai, but you have become immortal because of the values you stood for.

Kindness, compassion and love for all were your virtues. You wanted to do so much for so many. We shall continue to model after your wonderful virtues and ideals in your honor.

Bhai, you have changed the world for the better and will continue to do so even in your absence.

Let us all light a lamp .. today and perform a selfless action to bring a smile to someone’s face.

#ForeverSushant.."

In the throwback picture shared by Shweta, SSR can be seen talking to a little boy who was selling something on the road and the duo was engrossed in some kind of conversation.

For the unversed, June 14th marks the death anniversary of SSR. Sushant passed away at the age of 34 in 2020, leaving millions of his fans and loved ones heartbroken.

Though we lost Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020, he had a glorious career and the actor will live on in the many roles that he played on screen.

Some of his terrific performances include - Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Kai Po Che, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story among others.