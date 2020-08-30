Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti: I believe in justice because I believe in you God

Mumbai: The family of Sushant Singh Rajput initiated a global prayer meet in memory of the late actor on Sunday morning, and his sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared that she believes in justice because she believes in God.

Shweta, who has been actively leading the campaign for justice following Sushant`s untimely demise on June 14, took to Instagram and wrote: "The only thing I know is to PRAY, my only strength is My GOD, my faith in the power that sets the scores right. I believe in Justice because I believe in you God! Please, show that you are there, please let the truth shine forth!"

She tagged her post with the hashtags #GlobalPrayersForSSR and #JusticeforSushantSingRajput.

Shweta had earlier shared that she would be organising a prayer meet on Sunday.

"Let`s all come together again to PRAY to the Divine Mother, Devi Shakti to destroy the evil and establish Ram Raj again, where truth runs Supreme! Let the force be with us! Sunday 8 Am (IST)," she had earlier posted.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. While the CBI is investigating the death, Sushant`s father KK Singh had recently issued a video stating the late actor`s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, was giving poison to his son for a long time and was his murderer.

In the 15-second video, Singh, speaking in Hindi, had demanded the CBI arrest Rhea and her associates.