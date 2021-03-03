हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti pens heartfelt note in brother's memory, writes 'haven't found closure'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti is quite active on social media and often posts about her late brother. 

Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s sister Shweta Singh Kirti pens heartfelt note in brother&#039;s memory, writes &#039;haven&#039;t found closure&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote a heartfelt poem referring to her brother’s death and titled it as “Outpouring of my heart. #TruthAboutSushant''. 

Her post read on Twitter, “There is so much that needs to be said, But no words to express! There is a mountain to be climbed, But no set path defined!” 

“The warrior in me is all grief-stricken and withered, But the unwavering faith inside is not ready to flicker! My heart clamours, “I am falling into an abyss, I need to heal”.

She concluded, “My mind says I haven’t found closure…The answers to deal! There is no end in sight, But have questions that will never ever subside!!''

Sushant’s sister is quite active on social media and often posts about her late brother. She has been seeking justice for her brother since his sudden and shocking death last year. 

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Bandra on June 14, 2020. Three central agencies, including Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are probing the actor's death from multiple angels. 

