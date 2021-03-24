हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti says 'he lives on', shares pics of benches with his name in Australia

Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s sister Shweta Singh Kirti says &#039;he lives on&#039;, shares pics of benches with his name in Australia
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti is an avid social media user, who often shares updates related to her brother with fans. Recently, she took to social media and dropped pictures of Sushant's Point in Australia. 

Basically, she shared photos of benches in Australia with Sushant Singh Rajput's name engraved on it. She wrote: He lives on... his name lives on... his essence lives on! That is the impact of a pure soul! You are God’s own child my baby... you will always live on...Red heart #ForeverSushant

Earlier, when National Film Awards were announced on March 22, 2021, Sushant's last release 'Chhichhore' bagged the Best Hindi Film award. Upon this feat, which came posthumously, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared an article link on Twitter. 

"Chhichhore' wins National Film Award.” Bhai, I know you are watching, but I wish you were there to receive the award. Not a single day passes when I don’t feel proud of you. Folded hands #ChhichhoreBagsNationalAward #SushantOurHero"

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His case is being investigated by three premiere agencies - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing multiple angles. 

