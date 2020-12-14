Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kriti pens emotional note on mother's death anniversary

New Delhi: Late star Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a heartwarming post on their mother's 18th death anniversary. She posted an old photo of her and wrote, "On this fateful day 18 years back we lost you Mom, you left a hole that nothing in the world can fill. But in our memories you come alive and shower us with unfathomable love and tenderness."

"Your pulsating presence is felt..and oh so deeply! We will ever be so grateful to the Almighty that showed us how God will look in human form. Love you Maa. Wish we could all gather together in the nest you built, be a child again feeling protected under your Anchal. A pain so precious so close tat I wouldn’t trade the world for it!! A wound so deep, so grave I wouldn't and couldn't ever share it," Shweta added.

Take a look at Shweta Singh Kirti's post here.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020, at his Mumbai home. He is survived by father KK Singh and three sisters.

'Dil Bechara' marks Sushant's last film.