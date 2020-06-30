Sushant Singh Rajput's viscera report found negative for suspicious chemicals, poison

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's viscera report on Tuesday was found negative for any kind of suspicious chemicals or poison. Following the post-mortem, the viscera was sent for analysis to JJ Hospital in Mumbai. The reports came on Tuesday evening.

The final post-mortem report last week had confirmed that he died by asphyxia due to hanging. The Mumbai Police also ruled any foul play in his suicide case.

"No signs of any struggle before death, nothing found from his nails," the final report said.

The post-mortem report was analysed by a team of five doctors.

The provisional post-mortem report of Sushant had earlier revealed that the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging,

So far, statements of 28 people have been recorded by police in his death case.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, died by suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months.

Sushant was the star of films such as 'Kai Po Che!', 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'PK', 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Raabta', 'Kedarnath', 'Sonchiriya' and 'Chhichhore'. He debuted in Bollywood after ruling the TV industry for years.

His last film will be 'Dil Bechara' which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24.