Sushma Swaraj death

Sushma Swaraj dead: Bollywood mourns the demise of BJP stalwart

Sushma Swaraj breathed her last on August 6, 2019, in the capital. She was 67. Several Bollywood celebs took to social media and expressed their grief over Swaraj's demise.

Sushma Swaraj dead: Bollywood mourns the demise of BJP stalwart
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj breathed her last on August 6, 2019, in the capital. She was 67 and was admitted to AIIMS on Tuesday evening after her health deteriorated.

Several Bollywood celebs took to social media and mourned Swaraj's demise, which comes as a huge shock for the entire nation.

Here's what they had to say:

Swaraj had been having some health-related complications over the past several months. Due to her health, she had also opted out of contesting Lok Sabha elections 2019.

May she rest in peace.

Sushma Swaraj deathSushma Swaraj deadbollywood reactions
