Sushmita Sen bends backwards for boyfriend Rohman Shawl and you can't miss the video—Watch

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and elegance personified actress Sushmita Sen is known for her hourglass figure. The timeless diva is a fitness enthusiast and doesn't really miss out on her work-out sessions, be it at home or gym.

Sushmita's recent video on Instagram shows how well she connects with her 'Rooh' boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The couple is setting out some major relationship goals as they work-out together.

The actress has a way with words and her captions are bound to drive your attention. She wrote: “There can be strength, form, flexibility, balance...& yet this is impossible to do without trust!! You lucky man @rohmanshawl I bend backwards for you...literally!!I know you got me, poetic as always Rooh meri! #sharing #ourdiscipline #togetherness #love #trust #respect #friendship #duggadugga I love you guys!!!”

Together this couple can give anyone a run for their money.

Rohman, whose and model and Sushmita have often been spotted hanging out together. Also, their social media PDA is too cute for words.

The actress was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film.