Sushmita Sen, boyfriend Rohman Shawl's romantic dance on her brother's wedding is all things love! Watch

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen married his longtime girlfriend and television actress Charu Asopa in a private ceremony which took place in Goa recently. The wedding was a close-knit affair with family and friends in attendance.

Sushmita made sure to share inside pictures and videos from the family wedding. She flooded her Instagram account with beautiful posts from her brother's marriage ceremony.

In one of the posts, Sush shared a video featuring herself and boyfriend Rohman Shawl dancing on-stage, setting major couple goals. This probably must have been from the sangeet ceremony as not just them but other family members too displayed their dancing skills.

In her caption, she wrote: #sangeet And then came #dhamaal This was a VERY Private wedding with immediate families & only a few close friends from both sides, so there was no question of anyone being an audience, EVERYONE had to dance!!We made sure of it @rohmanshawl #sharing #family #fun #celebration #brotherswedding #goa #rajakibittu @asopacharu @rajeevsen9 I love you guys!!!!

Also, check out other pictures of the bride and groom posing with the fam jam.

Sushmita and Rohman have often been seen hanging out with each and spotted at various filmy parties.

The actress was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film.