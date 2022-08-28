New Delhi: Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen celebrated her daughter Alisah Sen's birthday on Sunday and guess who joined her? Ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Sushmita, who is currently dating Lalit Modi was seen at a family brunch celebrating her daughter's birthday with ex-boyfriend Rohman and older daughter Renee Sen. They were snapped by the paps and the pictures and videos are now going VIRAL on social media.

For the brunch, Sush opted for a comfy pair of purple track pants and tee while Rohman was seen wearing a maroon T-shirt and grey pants. Many fans commented on the videos asking about Lalit Modi. One wrote, "Lalit ji kahan hai?" the other one commented, "Ye rishta kya kehlaata hai," one asked, "Lalit bro kaa par h"

Wishing Alisah on birthday, Sushmita shared an adorable post and wrote, "Happpyyyyy 13th Birthday to the love of my life!!! ‘Alisah’ means Noble, protected by God and a gift of God…all of which she truly is!!! I continue to proudly witness, the purity of love and the power of divinity in her eyes, in her beliefs, her embrace and mostly importantly, in her actions!!! I am a better person because I am Alisah’s mother!! To your health and happiness always Shona!!! Didi & I love you infinity!!"

Sushmita and Rohman Shawl broke up in 2021 after dating for around three years. “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!”, she had shared on her Instagram handle, announcing the breakup. Rohman also shares a good relationship with both her daughters.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen announced the third season of her show ‘Aarya’ on Disney+Hotstar. It features her in the titular character and has been a major comeback series for the actress.