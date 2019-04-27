Sushmita Sen engaged to boyfriend Rohman Shawl? This pic suggests so

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and model Rohman Shawl's whirlwind romance took the internet by storm last year when the two made their relationship official. It was Sushmita's birthday when her beau had put up a romantic post for her, confirming that they are indeed in a relationship. Since then, the couple has posted various pictures and videos together, giving us major relationship goals each day. The two look adorable together and everybody had been wondering when would they take the next big step!

From Sushmita's latest Instagram post, it looks like the couple is engaged and we can't contain our excitement! However, we must wait for either Sush or Rohman to confirm the news of their engagement.

Check out Sushmita's post here in which she can be seen flaunting a huge blue sapphire ring that is leading to speculation of the engagement:

Along with the pic, Sush wrote, “To love someone unconditionally is considered difficult only cause we are conditioned to conditioning...choosing to follow the heart is always more challenging for the mind is louder...yet, while conditions live in the mind, convictions are born to the heart!!! Love then is simply a bonus!!! To #friendship #love #grace #convictions #togetherness & to following the heart!!! Unconditionally Yours @rohmanshawl I love you guys”

Well, we hope the two clear the air about their engagement rumours super soon!

Here's sending out lots of love to the adorable couple.