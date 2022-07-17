NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen on Sunday (July 17) took a subtle dig at social media users who have been targetting and tagging her as a 'gold digger' ever since the news f her dating former IPL chairperson Lalit Mdoi came out. The actress has been subjected to contant trolling, mean jokes, messages and judgement that she decided to be with Lalit for his money.

On Sunday, Sushmita, who is known for her sass and wit, took to social media users and shared two news stories that criticised this, with the hashtag 'self-made woman'. She first shared an article by She The People on Twitter, using the headline as her caption. "The Problematic Culture Of Calling Women Gold Diggers," it read. Adding heart, hug, thumbs up, and folded hands emojis, she also put the hashtag 'a self made woman'.

Sushmita Sen praised an article calling out trolls for attacking her over her relationship with Lalit Modi.

Minutes later, she posted another article from Vogue India, the headline of which read, "Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's relationship reactions are a masterclass in hypocrisy."



"The former Miss Universe's dating choices remain continually, and inexplicably, a matter of public debate," a part of the article read. Sushmita added the hashtags for 'well expressed' and 'well received' as well as 'a self-made woman'.

The actor received a lot of support from her fans after she posted these tweets. Many said she should 'ignore the haters'. One fan replied to her tweet saying, "You are above all these comments." Another wrote, "Very dignified response from you."

Earlier in the day, Lalit had also called out those 'trolling' him online in a lengthy social media post. "Why is the media so obsessed about trolling me apparently for wrongly tagging. I only did 2 pics on insta- & Tag is correct. I GUESS We R still living in the Middle Ages that 2 people can't be friends & then if chemistry is right & timing is good Magic can happen. I guess because they R no liable suits in our country every Journo is trying there best to be #arnabgoswami - THE BIGGEST CLOWN," part of his long note read. He also castigated those who call him a fugitive after he left the country following his suspension by the Indian cricket board over his IPL dealings and subsequently getting enmeshed in several other litigations, most of them involving the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Sushmita had also shared a sarcastic post on social media on Saturday, where she talked about the 'power of noise cancellation'. Her fans said this was the actor's way to tune out the negative comments.



SUSHMITA SEN-LALIT MODI DATING

Both Sushmita and Lalit Modi have been trending ever since the latter shared pictures of their recent vacation with their families and announced that their relationship is a 'new beginning.'

On July 14, Lalit Modi dropped a series of mushy photos of him and Sushmita from their Maldives vacation and announced that they are dating. His caption read, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.” “Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too will happen one day."

Sushmita's father and retired Indian Air Force officer Shubeer Sen reacted to the development and told ABP Ananda on Thursday night, "I don't know anything about this. I spoke with my daughter in the morning but she didn’t say anything. I saw the tweet for the first time when you mentioned it to me. I don't know what should I say when I don't know about it."

When asked if Shubeer was aware of Lalit and Sushmita's relationship, he said, "Definitely, I will get to know about it later. All I am saying is I don't know about it till now. We generally talk about kids, health, and if she is eating properly…We talked like how we always do. I haven't heard anything about him (Lalit Modi). I would have told you if anything; There's nothing to hide."

Shubeer added that Sushmita who is currently is London, is spending time with her friends. However, she has never mentioned Lalit to her family before.

Sharing a picture with her daughter Renee and Alisah, she also added, "Enough clarification given…now back to life and work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don't…it's #NOYB (none of your business) Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly."

