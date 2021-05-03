Sushmita Sen pens long note on ‘human spirit’ amid COVID crisis, shares new post!

New Delhi: As the devastating second COVID wave has hit India - impacting millions of lives and causing immense suffering - former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen shared a long heartfelt note about the current crisis situation along with a message of hope and love for her fans.

Sushmita took to her Instagram on Sunday (May 2) to share a note on human spirit.

“My heart goes out to people who are fighting for a single breath...mourning the loss of loved ones...struggling to make a living...the plight of daily wage workers...all our covid warriors both medical & volunteers relentlessly fighting helplessness And yet, the human spirit prevails EVERY SINGLE TIME!!,” read the actress's note.

The ‘Aarya’ star further talked about unconditional empathy that she had witnessed during these trying times. “Its overwhelming to say the least, to witness people from all walks of life, all faiths, all geographies stepping forward to help each other through this pandemic UNCONDITIONALLY...driven purely by empathy & humanity!!”

The 45-year-old ended her note urging everyone to stay safe and assuring them that they are in her prayers.

“Please stay safe, stay healthy, stay clean, try to keep a calm state of mind, wear the mask and respect the rules...for that, which may look like a cage, could actually be a shield to protect our lives!! You all are always in my prayers & as gratitude in my heart!! Soooooo proud of you guys!!! I love you guys beyond!!! #duggadugga,” read her closing remarks.

Sushmita is very active on Instagram and often shares loving and encouraging posts with her fans. The actress also recently helped in arranging oxygen cylinders for some patients in Delhi amid Coronavirus.