Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen shares her 'turning point' moment

Mumbai: Actress Sushmita Sen has shared her school group photograph when she was 17-years-old and called it the "turning point" in her life.

Sushmita took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share the image and called it the "turning point" of her life because just a year later she was crowned Miss Universe on May 21, 1991, in the Philippines.

She captioned the image: "Good morning sweethearts! Look what I found! The class of 1992-1993 #Afgji my school, classmates, class teacher standing in this line-up, the 17- year-old (not so confident, introvert, naive) me had no idea that, just in a matter of another year, my life would change forever, as would my choices and thereby my personality."

"This I call a #turningpoint one that awaits us all at different times and in unique ways. Never doubt its existence, keep putting one step in front of the other. Arrive you will! Gratitude and love to all my teachers and everyone in this picture for being such an integral part of my journey leading up to that empowering turning point... I love you guys! Second row extreme right."

Sushmita was crowned Miss Universe on May 21, 1991, in the Philippines. After winning the title at the age of 18, she made her foray into acting with the 1996 Bollywood film "Dastak" and later featured in movies like "Sirf Tum", "Biwi No. 1" and "Main Hoon Na".

 

Sushmita SenSushmita Sen boyfriendRohman ShawlMiss UniversePhilippines
