Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen turns 46, boyfriend Rohman Shawl has the sweetest wish for his 'Babush'!

Actress Sushmita Sen has been dating model Rohman Shawl for a long time and the duo are quite open about their relationship.

Sushmita Sen turns 46, boyfriend Rohman Shawl has the sweetest wish for his &#039;Babush&#039;!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Sushmita Sen, who is a single mother to daughters Renee and Alisah, has received a special wish from her boyfriend Rohman Shawl on her 46th birthday today.

Taking to Instagram, Rohman posted an adorable picture of him sharing smiles with Sushmita.

Alongside the photograph, he wrote, "Happy birthday Babush."

Rohman

Sushmita and Rohman have been dating for a while now.

It was technology that played cupid for the two as they first connected on Instagram DMs.

 

For the unversed, Rohman is a model.

He also shared screen space with actor Erica Fernandes in singer Papon`s music video `Maula`.

