हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushmita Sen

Did you know Sushmita Sen doesn't allow beau Rohman Shawl to gift her diamonds?

While Sushmita Sen likes gifting diamonds to her friends, she doesn't allow her friends and boyfriend to gift her the same.

Did you know Sushmita Sen doesn&#039;t allow beau Rohman Shawl to gift her diamonds?
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful Sushmita Sen has always advocated for women to buy their own diamonds and to date, she revealed, she doesn't allow anybody else including her boyfriend Rohman Shawl to gift her diamonds. 

In an interview with an entertainment portal, she said that she doesn't let friends give her diamonds. However, she likes gifting them to other people. 

The actress told Zoom TV, "I do not allow friends to gift me diamonds. That does not happen. I buy them, I like gifting them." This rule also applies to her beau and model Rohman Shawl as she doesn't accept shiny diamonds from him too.

 

Speaking about diamonds, she revisited her comment on women buying diamonds for themselves. She said, "This I hold to this day. Size matters so that you can let the man know and see that either you match the size of my diamond or the size of my heart. Heart is going to be tough so work on the diamond please and make it bigger than this. It's important to set benchmarks for yourself."

Sushmita Sen and her model boyfriend Rohman Shawl are quite transparent and open about their relationship. He often features on her Instagram page and even shares a good rapport with the actress's two daughters - Renee and Alisah.

Earlier this year, the actress was shooting for season two of her web series 'Aarya' in Jaipur.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sushmita SenSushmita Sen diamondsSushmita Sen boyfriendRohman Shawl
Next
Story

Vicky Kaushal's hug to Katrina Kaif at Sardar Udham screening goes viral! - Watch

Must Watch

PT11M49S

India: Tomato and onion fuelling thali inflation