Did you know Sushmita Sen doesn't allow beau Rohman Shawl to gift her diamonds?

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful Sushmita Sen has always advocated for women to buy their own diamonds and to date, she revealed, she doesn't allow anybody else including her boyfriend Rohman Shawl to gift her diamonds.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, she said that she doesn't let friends give her diamonds. However, she likes gifting them to other people.

The actress told Zoom TV, "I do not allow friends to gift me diamonds. That does not happen. I buy them, I like gifting them." This rule also applies to her beau and model Rohman Shawl as she doesn't accept shiny diamonds from him too.

Speaking about diamonds, she revisited her comment on women buying diamonds for themselves. She said, "This I hold to this day. Size matters so that you can let the man know and see that either you match the size of my diamond or the size of my heart. Heart is going to be tough so work on the diamond please and make it bigger than this. It's important to set benchmarks for yourself."

Sushmita Sen and her model boyfriend Rohman Shawl are quite transparent and open about their relationship. He often features on her Instagram page and even shares a good rapport with the actress's two daughters - Renee and Alisah.

Earlier this year, the actress was shooting for season two of her web series 'Aarya' in Jaipur.