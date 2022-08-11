New Delhi: Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen attended the premiere of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ yesterday. The ‘Aarya’ actress took everyone by surprise as she arrived with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl along with daughters Renee and Alisah Sen.

In the pictures that went viral on the internet, we can see Sushmita Sen wearing a denim jumpsuit paired up with glasses. Her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl entered with her daughters and went straight inside the theatre. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with cargo pants.

A day earlier, Sen had gone live on Instagram while celebrating her mother’s birthday in which the fans had spotted Rohman Shawl.

This has created a buzz among the audience as Sushmita Sen is already dating former IPL chairman Lalit Modi. In fact, the news of Sushmita Sen dating Lalit Modi took the internet by storm. While the actress has not made the relationship public from her side yet, Lalit Modi made it official by sharing the details on his social media handles.

Sushmita and Rohman Shawl broke up in 2021 after dating for around three years. “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!”, she had shared on her Instagram handle, announcing the breakup. Rohman also shares a good relationship with both her daughters.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen announced the third season of her show ‘Aarya’ on Disney+Hotstar. It features her in the titular character and has been a major comeback series for the actress.