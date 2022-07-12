NewsLifestylePeople
SUSHMITA SEN

Sushmita Sen wears a sexy kaftan, brings back 'Dilbar' vibes in Sardinia - See her vacay photos!

On the work front, Sushmita Sen will next be seen in the third season of the Ram Madhvani series Aarya on Disney+ Hotstar.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

Trending Photos

Sushmita Sen wears a sexy kaftan, brings back 'Dilbar' vibes in Sardinia - See her vacay photos!

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen is currently enjoying her vacation time. In her latest post, Sush can be seen soaking up some Italian sun in Sardinia as she wore a sexy-looking printed Kaftan. The leggy lass flaunted her toned legs, bringing back the original 'Dilbar' vibes. 

Sushmita Sen wrote in the caption: La Dolce Vita  #sardinia I love you guys!!! #duggadugga Pic courtesy my gracious friend @itsalways_. Many dropped their comments on the post including her daughter Renee Sen.

Looks like Sushmita has been out on a long vacation as before Italy, she went to the picturesque Maldives, posting photos, and videos from there. Sushmita is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah respectively. She is also an avid social media user and keeps her Twitter/Instagram family with regular updates and posts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

On the work front, Sushmita will next be seen in the third season of the Ram Madhvani series Aarya on Disney+ Hotstar.  The web series that broke records has had two successful seasons so far and has been renewed for the next one. Her daughter Renee also recently made her debut in the short film Suttabaazi.

 

Sushmita SenSushmita Sen hot picsSushmita Sen picsSushmita Sen italySushmita Sen maldivesdilbar girl

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Parliament House -- Understand the importance of the Ashoka Pillar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi unveils Ashoka Pillar at new Parliament House
DNA Video
DNA: What are the opportunities for India amid growing population?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi on Population -- Is a particular religion behind population explosion?
DNA Video
DNA: Population Explosion -- Who is increasing the population of India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- When will 'one country, one law' be implemented in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Will schools in India become madrasas now?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Why a holiday for Friday prayers?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir