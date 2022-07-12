New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen is currently enjoying her vacation time. In her latest post, Sush can be seen soaking up some Italian sun in Sardinia as she wore a sexy-looking printed Kaftan. The leggy lass flaunted her toned legs, bringing back the original 'Dilbar' vibes.

Sushmita Sen wrote in the caption: La Dolce Vita #sardinia I love you guys!!! #duggadugga Pic courtesy my gracious friend @itsalways_. Many dropped their comments on the post including her daughter Renee Sen.

Looks like Sushmita has been out on a long vacation as before Italy, she went to the picturesque Maldives, posting photos, and videos from there. Sushmita is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah respectively. She is also an avid social media user and keeps her Twitter/Instagram family with regular updates and posts.

On the work front, Sushmita will next be seen in the third season of the Ram Madhvani series Aarya on Disney+ Hotstar. The web series that broke records has had two successful seasons so far and has been renewed for the next one. Her daughter Renee also recently made her debut in the short film Suttabaazi.