NEW DELHI: Looks like former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has found love again! The 46-year-old actor is now in a relationship with businessman and former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi. Lalit Modi took to Twitter to make the announcement about them dating and called the actor as his 'better half'.

"Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," he wrote on Twitter and accompanied it with a bunch of lovestruck and heart emoticons.

He also shared a carousel of pictures on his Twitter. In one of the photos, the two can be seen cosying up to each other amidst the blue waters of the ocean. In the other one, the 'Aarya' actress and Lalit Modi are all smiles as they pose for a selfie. The rest two are old pictures from the archives where the two are caught sharing candid moments at public events.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. __________ pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz July 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen, reacted to her sister's relationship with the London-based businessman. In an interaction with India Today, Rajeev Sen said, "I am pleasantly surprised too. I will speak to my sister about this." It is to be noted that Rajeev was recently in the news due to reports of his separation with wife Charu Asopa. The couple, who welcomed their first child together - Ziana, a baby girl in November 2021, is heading for a divorce.

Sushmita, 46, has not yet confirmed her relationship with Lalit Modi. She had announced her split from model-actor Rohman Shawl in December last year with an Instagram post. "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains," she wrote. She accompanied the post with the hashtags #nomorespeculations.

Lalit Modi had relocated to London from India in 2010, amid scandals and controversies linked to the cricket tournament IPL. In March, the High Court of London cleared him of 'actionable misrepresentation' as alleged by former Indian model-turned-investor Gurpreet Gill Maag in a legal challenge.

Sushmita Sen, who was crowned Miss Universe in 1994, made her Bollywood debut with the 1996 film 'Dastak'. The 46-year-old actress has two daughters -- Alisah and Renee.

