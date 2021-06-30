हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shah Rukh Khan

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee feels her mommy and Shah Rukh Khan share THIS quality!

Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen’s elder daughter Renee Sen, who recently made her acting debut with the short film ‘Suttabaazi’ expressed her love for Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan. 

New Delhi: Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen’s elder daughter Renee Sen, who recently made her acting debut with the short film ‘Suttabaazi’ expressed her love for Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Renee shared that it’s not because of his popularity or his films but because of the kind of person that he is. She also compared SRK with her mommy Sushmita and said that they both are similar in this case as both are so famous yet so humble. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Recently, during an interview with ETimes, Renee said, “I don’t really idolise people because of their movies but for who they really are in real life. I love Shah Rukh Khan sir. He makes you feel really important. It is like there is no one in the room except you. He has a very strong aura yet he's so kind and polite. I am not being biased, but I feel my mum also has a similar quality. The best part is he hasn’t changed that quality".

Apart from SRK, she also heaped praises on Priyanka Chopra for being strong and independent. Talking further about her, she said, “Apart from him, I admire and love Priyanka Chopra ma'am. She is so independent and strong. I really admire how she is globally dominating and yet so warm. I think I am very lucky to have met these people".

Sush’s daughter Renee plans to have a career in acting and also hopes to share screen space with her mother someday.

Sushmita stays with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her two daughters, Renee and Alisah in Mumbai and is often seen sharing happy pictures of their family on Instagram.

On the work front, Sushmita made her professional return with Aarya in 2020 and is currently working on the sequel. It also starred Chandrachur Singh and Sikander Kher in the lead roles. Aarya is an official remake of the popular Dutch show Penoza. It is directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat.

