Sushmita Sen

THIS is how Sushmita Sen reacted to a fan saying, ‘I love you Rohman Shawl’!

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen recently had an Instagram Live chat with her fans. She was accompanied by her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and two daughters, Renee and Alisah. 

During the session, Sushmita’s fans were appreciating them wholeheartedly and the actress was extremely happy after seeing the response until one of her fans confessed her feelings for Rohman. 

"I love you Rohman," read the comment. Reacting to it, Sush said, "Baad mein milna tum.” 
While Rohman said, "Thank you, koi toh bola”. 

 

Their cute little banter was thoroughly enjoyed by their fans.

Sushmita’s elder daughter Renee recently made her acting debut with the short film ‘Suttabaazi’. The star kid plans to have a career in acting and also hopes to share screen space with her mother someday. 

On the workfront, Sushmita made her professional return with Aarya in 2020 and is currently working on the sequel. It also starred Chandrachur Singh and Sikander Kher in the lead roles. Aarya is an official remake of the popular Dutch show Penoza. It is directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat.

