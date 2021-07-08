हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen responds to questions on her 'real mother'!

Actress Sushmita Sen's oldest daughter Renee recently opened up on facing questions on her 'real mother' and has appealed to people on social media to be sensitive about the topic.

Sushmita Sen&#039;s daughter Renee Sen responds to questions on her &#039;real mother&#039;!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Sushmita Sen

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen's oldest daughter Renee recently opened up on facing questions on her 'real mother' and 'adoption' that she receives on social media in a candid interview with an entertainment portal. The budding actress, who's been quite open about her adoption, expressed that people need to be more sensitive about the matter. She also asked people to define a 'real mother'.

Renee told the Peeping Moon, "On Instagram, I'm asked this question that who is my mother. I just want to say, "Please define what's a real mother?" I understand that people are interested in our lives and want to know everything about us. It's fine but I feel people need to be nicer."

"My truth is very much out there but what if someone else's isn't? We don't know how it will affect them. I think we should be a little sensitive. For me, it is different because I have grown up with this truth and it doesn't matter. But for someone who wants to keep their life private, we don't know how your question can affect them. So, let's not ask until a person tells you on their own," she added.

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen had adopted Renee in 2000 as a baby and her second daughter Alisah in 2010. 

The 21-year-old Renee had made her acting debut in January this year with Kabeer Khurana’s short film 'Suttabaazi'. The film was screened at the Bandra Film Festivals (BFF) YouTube Channel on June 2, 2021. 

The 14-minute short film will be showcased under the 'Quirky' category. Suttabaazi revolves around a 19-year-old social media star stuck at home with online classes and nagging parents in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The only respite is Diya’s (Renee's) newly acquired habit of smoking on the sly. Apart from Renee Sen, the film also stars Komal Chhabria and Rahul Vohra. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sushmita SenRenee SenSushmita Sen daughtersSushmita Sen kidsSushmita Sen adopted kids
Next
Story

With Dilip Kumar's demise, curtains on Bollywood's original 'Punjabi Troika'!

Must Watch

PT16M27S

Cabinet Reshuffle: 11 women ministers in PM Modi's government