Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen responds to questions on her 'real mother'!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen's oldest daughter Renee recently opened up on facing questions on her 'real mother' and 'adoption' that she receives on social media in a candid interview with an entertainment portal. The budding actress, who's been quite open about her adoption, expressed that people need to be more sensitive about the matter. She also asked people to define a 'real mother'.

Renee told the Peeping Moon, "On Instagram, I'm asked this question that who is my mother. I just want to say, "Please define what's a real mother?" I understand that people are interested in our lives and want to know everything about us. It's fine but I feel people need to be nicer."

"My truth is very much out there but what if someone else's isn't? We don't know how it will affect them. I think we should be a little sensitive. For me, it is different because I have grown up with this truth and it doesn't matter. But for someone who wants to keep their life private, we don't know how your question can affect them. So, let's not ask until a person tells you on their own," she added.

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen had adopted Renee in 2000 as a baby and her second daughter Alisah in 2010.

The 21-year-old Renee had made her acting debut in January this year with Kabeer Khurana’s short film 'Suttabaazi'. The film was screened at the Bandra Film Festivals (BFF) YouTube Channel on June 2, 2021.

The 14-minute short film will be showcased under the 'Quirky' category. Suttabaazi revolves around a 19-year-old social media star stuck at home with online classes and nagging parents in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The only respite is Diya’s (Renee's) newly acquired habit of smoking on the sly. Apart from Renee Sen, the film also stars Komal Chhabria and Rahul Vohra.